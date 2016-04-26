Chobani’s hero owner gives workers hundreds of millions in stock

I’m not a huge fan of Chobani’s yogurt, but I have to say I’m a big fan today. Chobani’s owner, Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya, just rewarded the 2,000 employees who helped build it into a company worth $3 billion by giving them a collective 10% ownership stake. Each employee gets stock worth $150,000 on average, but the earliest employees could be millionaires.

As Ulukaya told the New York Times:

“I’ve built something I never thought would be such a success, but I cannot think of Chobani being built without all these people.”

This is a rare thing to do once a company is already successful. It’s even rarer outside of the tech world. It would be lovely to see more executives pay attention to Chobani’s actions.