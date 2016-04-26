advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Chobani’s hero owner gives workers hundreds of millions in stock

By Jessica Leber1 minute Read

I’m not a huge fan of Chobani’s yogurt, but I have to say I’m a big fan today. Chobani’s owner, Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya, just rewarded the 2,000 employees who helped build it into a company worth $3 billion by giving them a collective 10% ownership stake. Each employee gets stock worth $150,000 on average, but the earliest employees could be millionaires. 

As Ulukaya told the New York Times

 “I’ve built something I never thought would be such a success, but I cannot think of Chobani being built without all these people.” 

This is a rare thing to do once a company is already successful. It’s even rarer outside of the tech world. It would be lovely to see more executives pay attention to Chobani’s actions. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life