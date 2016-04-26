This drone can shoot 4K video—indoors

Created by the startup Zero Zero Robotics, the AI-powered Hover Camera is made to—what else?—hover as it captures its subject and, using facial recognition, follow them as needed. But don’t expect this drone to zip around like its peers: It is designed to work safely indoors, which means no exposed propellers and slower flying speeds.

“We had a few design goals in mind: Create a personal flying camera that’s portable and very safe, but also super easy to use for everyone,” Zero Zero Robotics CEO Meng Qiu Wang told Fast Company.

Read more. [Photo: courtesy of Zero Zero Robotics]