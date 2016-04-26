Google and Uber formed a coalition to convince us self-driving cars are not scary

The worst has happened: Google and Uber have joined forces and are taking over the world, one street at a time.

Doomsday predictions aside, the frenemies have teamed up with Ford, Volvo, and Lyft to ensure their autonomous driving aspirations become a reality sooner rather than later. All five companies are building self-driving cars.

The aptly named Self-Driving Coalition for Safer Streets will “work with lawmakers, regulators and the public to realize the safety and societal benefits of self-driving vehicles,” according to a statement.