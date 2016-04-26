advertisement
Shorter, unskippable ads are coming to YouTube

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

YouTube will introduce a new six-second ad format before mobile videos, starting in May, Engadget reports. The so-called Bumper ads will be “little haikus of video ads,” says Google product manager Zach Lupei in a blog post about the new format. According to Engadget, these mini-ads won’t include a “skip” option.

