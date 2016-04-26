advertisement
Bad news, women graduates: You’ll make $4 less than men

By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

Averages don’t tell the full story of the gender wage gap, which is not as simple as 79¢ to the dollar. Age matters, for example. There’s a narrower gap when men and women are between the ages of 18 to 24. But analysis from the Economic Policy Institute reveals that the gender gap among college grads is as high as $4. This, despite brighter economic prospects for the Class of 2016.

