4 things you should know before Amazon’s Q1 earnings are revealed this week

– Amazon’s cloud offering, AWS, saw growth last quarter. Yet the growth was not as big as the previous quarter. In the two quarters preceding the last one, AWS grew about 80% year-over-year; last January the company recorded 69% growth year-over-year.

– Though last quarter’s revenue—$35.75 billion—was up 22% from the previous year, it missed Wall Street’s expectations of $35.9 billion. This time, analysts are expecting $27.99 billion quarterly revenue. Will it hit the mark?

– Amazon has been profitable for the last three months–will its profits remain strong this quarter? Moreover, Amazon has been trying to woo new Prime members by offering new monthly payments plans. We’ll be on the lookout for this quarter’s Prime stats.

– Lastly, the rumor mill continues to speculate that Amazon is planning to enter the delivery space. Bloomberg reported last February that the company has been working to build a “global delivery network.” The company hinted at it in its last report by dubbing itself a “transportation service provider.” Now we wait for new clues.