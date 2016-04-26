Morning intelligence

• Joining Facebook’s arsenal of standalone apps —Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram—is a new camera app . Think Snapchat with live streaming.

• The FCC will soon greenlight Charter’s acquisition of Time Warner and Brighthouse, making it the second largest broadband provider. But don’t worry: Charter won’t be able to impose data caps just yet.

• Makerbot has decided to start using a Chinese contractor to manufacture its 3-D printers—which means the company is shuttering its Brooklyn factory and issuing layoffs again.

• Coming up today: Earnings reports for Apple and Twitter. We’ll be watching for iPhone sales numbers and the latter’s user growth (or lack thereof).