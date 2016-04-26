Most Uber drivers will only get $24 or less from the $100 million class-action settlement

When you see “$100 million” in the headlines of the Uber class-action lawsuit settlement in California and Massachusetts, it’s easy to assume that plenty of Uber drivers are in for a windfall–but in actuality, most Uber drivers covered under the settlement will get less than $24 , reports MarketWatch . The figure comes from court documents that show settlement figures ranging from $10 to $8,000 per driver based on the state (or class) the driver operates in and the total miles driven per driver.

In California, for example, there are over 160,000 drivers who drove less than 750 miles. Those drivers will only get between $10 and $24 in the settlement. On the other hand, there are less than 10,000 drivers who drove more than 25,000 miles. Those drivers will receive between $836 and $1,950 in the settlement. As for drivers who get the $8,000 settlement, that sum will only go to drivers who opted out of the arbitration clause and were in the California class.