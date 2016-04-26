Apple is laying off its contract recruiters, says VentureBeat

The website cites a source familiar with the iPhone-maker’s recruitment initiative and says that in addition to cutting contract recruiters, Apple is also letting go some of its full-time recruiters as well. VentureBeat’s source says that up to 100 people could be affected. Besides the layoffs, the source also revealed that Apple has cut bonus incentives for recruiters. Previously a recruiter would get as much as 40% of a new employee’s base salary, but that bonus has been trimmed to 10-15% of the new employee’s base salary now—and could possibly be eliminated entirely.