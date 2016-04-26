The FCC won’t allow Charter to put data caps on your broadband plan…yet

The federal regulator is about to give Charter the go-ahead to gobble up Time Warner Cable and Brighthouse, which will make it the second largest broadband provider in the country with 19.4 million subscribers, Re/code reports. However, one of the stipulations attached to the acquisition of the smaller companies is that Charter cannot place caps on users’ broadband limits–for now. The no-data-cap stipulation is to last for seven years, the FCC says. After that time, however, Charter could place data caps on users at will.