Assassin’s Creed creator and Ubisoft settle lawsuit

Patrice Desilets, the creator of hit game series Assassin’s Creed, announced the settlement on Twitter. This resolution follows years of legal battles between Desilets and Ubisoft, which fired him after acquiring game maker THQ Montreal studio back in 2011. Though terms of the settlement weren’t revealed Desilets said he withdrew the lawsuit because Ubisoft has agreed to give him full rights to 1666 Amsterdam. For its part, Ubisoft said the settlement was “good news for everyone” and will allow the company to focus their energy on building other games. Yet while Desilets once again has control of 1666 Amsterdam, he says a new game won’t be coming immediately. He first needs to finish his other game, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, which he is working on now.