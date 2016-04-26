German city embeds traffic lights in the sidewalk so smartphone-addicted pedestrians don’t get run over

Every now and then you’ll hear unfortunate news about someone being hit by a car or train because they were tweeting or Instagramming while walking across a street instead of looking out for traffic. The city of Augsburg, Germany has decided to protect these smartphone addicts from themselves by embedding traffic lights into the sidewalks so these people never need to look up and away from their smartphones, the Washington Post reports. You can see the new traffic lights in action in the video below.