Dating site that only allows beautiful people to become members gets hacked

While the hack isn’t as scandalous as the Ashely Madison hack, it could be no less embarrassing for the 1.1 million BeautifulPeople.com members who have had their addresses, sexual preferences, incomes, weights, heights, private messages, phone numbers, and location data stolen, says the Telegraph. That information is now being sold online. BeautifulPeople.com gained notoriety by only allowing good-looking people to become members. After a user applies for membership their attractiveness is rated by other members. They must pass a certain ratings threshold or else they are refused membership. The site has also removed members for gaining weight, the Telegraph reports.