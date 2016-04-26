advertisement
Facebook reminds users not to be close-minded jerks during election years

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Every four years it seems like Facebook news feeds become a political war zone full of know-it-alls who espouse their fact-free political views and call others “stupid” or “blind” if they disagree. Sick of this? It seems Facebook is, too. They’ve posted a video reminding everyone to dial it down to a 5 and try to remember to act, you know, like a human being instead of a rage-inducing talking head.

