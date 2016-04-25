advertisement
Showtime reveals full cast of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” revival

By David Holmes

Original cast members Kyle MacLachlan (Special Agent Dale Cooper), Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer), Ray Wise (her father, Leland), Sherilynn Fenn (Audrey Horne), Madchen Amick (Shelly Johnson), Richard Beymer (Ben Horne), David Duchovny (Denise Bryson), and dozens more will join newcomers Naomi Watts, Laura Dern, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jeremy Davies, Michael Cera, Amanda Seyfried, Jim Belushi, and a curious musical quartet of Trent Reznor, Eddie Vedder, Sharon Van Etten, and Sky Ferreira. Damn good cast!

