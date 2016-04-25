NYC Porn Film Festival hits New York in June

Are you an amateur pornographer looking to build up a whole lot of love and passion for your work?

Then you might well want to head on down to the NYC Porn Film Festival, to be held in New York on June 4 and 5.

“The festival consists of open submissions from first time pornographers, documentaries on the sex industry, talks from academics to furries, and curated shorts from renowned pornstars, studios, and artists,” a release about the festival reads. “A focus is placed on exploring human sexuality through art, audience participation, parties, live performance, film, virtual reality, [and] sex technology.”

Who’s coming? Would-be pornstars, those making adult films at home, filmmakers shooting with cell phones, and plenty of folks working in “genre-busting fetishes, dynamic genders, and sexualities.”

But if you want to show off a project at the festival, time’s running out. You have until May 5 to submit.