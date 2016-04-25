advertisement
Learning to code is cool. Getting a job is cooler…

By David Holmes1 minute Read

That’s why Lynda.com, the video educational platform acquired last year by LinkedIn which teaches everything from music to mobile apps, will now offer over 50 “learning paths” designed to help members land careers to go along with all that priceless – though not always immediately lucrative – wisdom.

