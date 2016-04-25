Report says Apple Watch will go cellular

This could be a big deal since it might free the Apple Watch of its biggest limitation–its dependence on the iPhone. The Watch usually relies on the phone for its connection to the Internet.

Daisuke Wakabayashi at the Wall Street Journal has a nice story about how, despite its shortcomings, the Watch sold more in its first year (an estimated 12 million units) than the first iPhone.

Then, in paragraph 10, she gets round to quoting well-placed sources saying that Apple is working on wedging a cellular radio inside the small confines of the Watch.

A cellular radio could make the Watch a “can’t-leave-home-without-it” device, a possibility we discuss in this story from March.