The Tinder Age gets its STD test

Mately, a subscription-based STD testing service that is planning to launch an Indiegogo campaign next week, advertises that members can privately share their STD test results with people who they meet on dating apps like Tinder. “Most of the time, we just have to take someone’s word for it,” says a talking phone, to its owner, in a promotional video for the idea. “But when it comes to our sexual health, shouldn’t we have information we can trust?” I don’t know how to feel about this. How horrified are you?