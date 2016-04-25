advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Facebook’s app ecosystem expands with a new stand-alone camera app

By David Holmes1 minute Read

First, there was Messenger, Facebook’s stand-alone app that made you exit the social network to chat with your friends. Now, The Wall Street Journal reports that Facebook will release a stand-alone photo app to either supplement or supplant its native photo-sharing functionality. Between this and Messenger—not to mention acquired properties like WhatsApp and Instagram—Facebook is beginning to look less like a monolithic empire and more like an ecosystem of app fiefdoms.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life