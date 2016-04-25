Disney to use Nokia’s $60,000 360-degree camera for VR projects

Disney has struck a deal to use Nokia’s $60,000 Ozo camera —which can shoot professional-quality virtual reality video—to produce VR projects, the companies said today.

As part of the pact, Nokia will provide Disney with its cameras and VR technology for a “range of Disney films.” Already, they said, they’ve partnered on two 360-degree films, which allow viewers to see what’s going on all around them, tied to The Jungle Book.

The partnership puts a point on the fact that VR filmmaking requires a wide variety of camera technology. Last year, Disney invested $65 million in Jaunt, which also has a high-end VR camera.