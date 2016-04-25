Adding private chat on Yik Yak sounds like a bad idea

Yik Yak has fast become the platform of choice for college students who wish to anonymously shame their fellow classmates and hurl racial epithets at them. Today, TechCrunch reports , the app is introducing direct messages, which does not seem wise.

Yik Yak appears to have anticipated this, which is why the company is also establishing a Safety Center, through which abusive users can be blocked. TechCrunch writes that Yik Yak—which has lost users and no longer rules the App Store—likely thinks private chat will boost its audience. Even if that ends up being the case, I’m not sure it’s for the best.