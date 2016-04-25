Google Glass app nabs $17M from top hospitals

Despite the best efforts of the fashion world, Google Glass is far from the must-have fashion accessory of the season. But the geeky gadget is proving to be useful in industry, particularly in health care.

Augmedix, maker of the most popular Google Glass app for health care, is finding that some doctors are willing to wear a camera mounted to the side of their head if it makes for a better patient care experience. Today, Augmedix has raised $14 million from 5 health systems, including Sutter Health and DignityHealth.

Augmedix’s app helps doctors with the most annoying and painstaking tasks of the day: Charts, notes, and filling out fields on a patient’s electronic medical record. But the big challenge is to convince patients that the Google Glass app won’t distract their doctors from delivering top-quality care.