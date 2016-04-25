Now you can alert Twitter to multiple abusive tweets at once

Until this update, it was difficult to show a pattern of harassment when flagging an offensive tweet or user, since Twitter only allowed you to report one tweet at a time and does not accept screenshots . But no longer!

Report abuse on Twitter more easily than ever. Find out how to protect yourself and others.https://t.co/1MEfTzkfFL — Safety (@safety) April 25, 2016

“This update makes it easier for you to provide us with more information about the extent of abuse and reduces the time it takes to do so,” Twitter wrote in a blog post. “That added context often helps us investigate issues and get them resolved faster.”

Twitter still has a ways to go in improving its reporting tools—but this is a start.