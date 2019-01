Do you hate driving and owning a car? You should, according to Lyft’s new national TV spot , which reminds you of the terrible things one endures as a car driver and owner. (It also packs the slogan “riding is the new driving.”)

But I’m going to let you in on a secret: Using Lyft does, in fact, require you to be in a car, which means you will still get into traffic jams and deal with other bad drivers. There is no magical Lyft-exclusive lane waiting to whisk you away to greener pastures.