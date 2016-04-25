Gizmodo editor hates his Apple Watch

Casey Chan spent 10 months wearing an Apple Watch—a time he describes as “god-awful.” In an article for Gizmodo, he concludes that Apple’s wrist computer is painfully slow, confusing, uncomfortable, and not especially useful.
With other Apple products, you realize the limitations but become mostly okay with them because the ease of use can outweigh the sacrifice…. With the Apple Watch, I’m not exactly sure what the benefit is. To get text messages buzzed to my wrist? To scroll through a few pictures on Instagram? There’s really not a single thing that makes my life easier.
In fact, Chan’s time with the Apple Watch led him to a rather zen realization: “the Watch’s constant low-level notifications made me realize that there’s nothing really worth being notified about.” Read Chan’s review here.