What we’re watching for in Twitter’s Q1 earnings call

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

• In its previous earnings report, Twitter revealed that its user growth, always sluggish, had come to a halt. Have the company’s recent efforts to attract users, including a streaming deal with the NFL, improved matters? 

• Will CEO Jack Dorsey reveal further plans to move Twitter away from its 140-character, reverse-chronological format?

• How is the live-streaming service Periscope performing? 

Twitter will report its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday afternoon. Check back here for our coverage.

