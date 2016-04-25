SmartThings wants to make smart home products “accessible, simple, and reliable”

One person who will help the Samsung-owned company do just that is Amazon alum Robert Parker, who is coming on board as SVP of engineering. At SmartThings, the Verge reports, Parker will focus on hardware and software development—not too much of a departure from his role at Amazon, where he worked on products like Alexa and the Fire TV Stick.
As Parker told the Verge:
“SmartThings has this opportunity to really be the heart of your home… Having something that really works is critical. That’s one of the things that working at Amazon, I carry to SmartThings.”
Samsung’s developer conference starts this week, so keep an eye out for any updates from SmartThings.