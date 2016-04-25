PayPal defends its all-male panel on gender equality

Late last week, there was a flurry of tweets, statements, and news stories condemning PayPal for hosting panel discussion about gender equality that consisted only of men. According to screenshots posted last week, the company was hosting a an event called “Gender Equality and Inclusion in the Workplace.”
After the controversy gained traction, Women@PayPal’s president of unity Nolwenn Godard, issued a statement explaining that this was a big misunderstanding. According to Godard, the full title of the discussion was “Gender Equality and Inclusion in the Workplace: a Conversation with our Male Allies.”
All the same, PayPal’s internal diversity is anything but glowing. Of the 18 people listed on the company’s Leadership team, only three are women.