PayPal defends its all-male panel on gender equality

Late last week, there was a flurry of tweets , statements, and news stories condemning PayPal for hosting panel discussion about gender equality that consisted only of men. According to screenshots posted last week, the company was hosting a an event called “Gender Equality and Inclusion in the Workplace.”

After the controversy gained traction, Women@PayPal’s president of unity Nolwenn Godard, issued a statement explaining that this was a big misunderstanding. According to Godard, the full title of the discussion was “Gender Equality and Inclusion in the Workplace: a Conversation with our Male Allies.”

All the same, PayPal’s internal diversity is anything but glowing. Of the 18 people listed on the company’s Leadership team, only three are women.