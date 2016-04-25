advertisement
Morning Intelligence

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Google is creating its own startup incubator. Employees can submit a business plan and, if accepted, spend a few months working on a personal project.

Vox Media, owner of The Verge, SB Nation, and Vox, is launching a new gadget blog, called Circuit Breaker, that will primarily publish to Facebook.

• The White House will spend $100 million on improvements to workforce training programs at community colleges. The investment is part of President Obama’s pledge to make community college tuition free.

