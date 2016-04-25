Naya Health does the impossible: creates pretty breast pump

Pumping sucks. As a new mom, I can attest to this firsthand. Last year, we asked, “Can we build a better breast pump, already?”

Naya Health, a Bay Area-based startup, has responded with a resounding yes. Today, it announces that it has invented a new breast pump that uses a water-based hydraulic system to extract milk from the breast. It is designed to be more comfortable than the vacuum mechanism in existing breast pumps on the market, and mimics the action of a nursing baby.

It is also more attractive than its competition, at least based on the pictures it has released. It appears to be inspired by Apple, with clean, sleek lines. I haven’t had a chance to try it out yet, since it only begins shipping in August. But stay tuned for a review.