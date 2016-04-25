Freshly is expanding its meals-not-quite-on-demand strategy

Q: What do you get when you cross on-demand meal startups like Munchery and Sprig with meal kit companies like Plated and Blue Apron?

A: Freshly, a Phoenix-based startup that ships weekly bundles of between six and 21 pre-cooked meals to its subscription customers, who heat them via microwave or oven. The setup maintains the no-cooking appeal of Munchery and Sprig, but by leveraging existing delivery systems like FedEx, also has the potential reach of Plated and Blue Apron. Today Freshly announced that it would expand delivery options from 10 states to 23 states.