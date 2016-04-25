A Hillary Clinton super PAC has formed a task force to combat online trolls

Thinking of trolling Hillary Clinton online? You might want to think again. The Correct The Record super PAC is spending $1 million on its new “Barrier Breakers” task force to “help Clinton supporters push back on online harassment and thank superdelegates,” according to its website. On the team: former journalists, bloggers, and Clinton advocates who “serve as a resource for supporters looking for positive content and push-back to share with their online progressive communities.”