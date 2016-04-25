advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Hillary Clinton super PAC has formed a task force to combat online trolls

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Thinking of trolling Hillary Clinton online? You might want to think again. The Correct The Record super PAC is spending $1 million on its new “Barrier Breakers” task force to “help Clinton supporters push back on online harassment and thank superdelegates,” according to its website. On the team: former journalists, bloggers, and Clinton advocates who “serve as a resource for supporters looking for positive content and push-back to share with their online progressive communities.”

In other words: Bernie Bros, watch out.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life