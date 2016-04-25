The U.S. has begun “dropping cyberbombs” on ISIS

The bombs—carefully orchestrated cyber infiltration and attacks—are the first time such techniques have been used against ISIS , reports the New York Times . The new cyberwarfare campaign is being run by the military’s six-year-old Cyber Command, which has traditionally focused on fighting hackers from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Leaders in the U.S. government now feel it’s time to unleash the weapons of Cyber Command upon cyber-savvy ISIS. The NYT says the goals of the campaign will be “to disrupt the ability of the Islamic State to spread its message, attract new adherents, circulate orders from commanders and carry out day-to-day functions, like paying its fighters.”