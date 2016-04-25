Sean Parker on why the world needs a new social network

“We talk about [Airtime] internally as restoring intimacy in a world where social has connected us to more people than ever and yet somehow we feel more lonely as a result of it–or at least I do. It’s maybe one of the unintended consequences of having a billion people on social media and having 300 or more, on average, friends or followers…

“There is a certain loneliness that comes from having so many fast superficial interactions with so many people in the form of likes and comments. It’s continued to frustrate me that we don’t have small curated groups of people where my interactions with them can be live and synchronous rather than asynchronous and time delayed.”