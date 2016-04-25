Information on 87 million voters in Mexico was publicly available on an Amazon server

That information included the names of voters, their addresses, birthdates, and national identification numbers, reports Scientific American. The information was publicly available until Friday on Amazon’s servers without the need for any kind of login info to view the electoral database. It was discovered by security researcher Chris Vickery who also identified the data leak of over 190 million U.S. voters in December. Experts say Amazon is not at fault because the exposed data was purposely placed unprotected on their servers in the first place. As to who placed it there, Mexico’s National Electoral Institute is looking into it. All of Mexico’s nine political parties get get a copy of the data, so the investigation will start with them.