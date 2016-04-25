5,000-year-old “Ötzi the Iceman” mummy gets replicated via a 3-D printer

When the mummified body of Ötzi was originally discovered in 1991, it was hailed as a major archeological find. But because the delicate remains must be kept in a climate-controlled room in Italy, Ötzi can’t easily be loaned to other museums. But now an artist from Missouri has used his skills as a sculptor and an industrial 3-D printer to make three life-size replicas of Ötzi that can be used for scientific lectures around the world, reports NBC News. You can check out the re-creation of Ötzi in the video below.
