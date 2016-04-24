“Game of Thrones” fans getting error message on HBO Now

Here’s the message many HBO Now users (including me) are receiving when they try to watch the season six premiere of “Game of Thrones.”
HBO NOW is available only in the United States, including the District of Columbia, and the US territory of Puerto Rico. If you reside in one of these areas and are experiencing difficulties, please contact your broadband provider. Visit http://help.hbonow.com for additional information. -blackout
Dozens of people have commented on this Reddit thread in the past 10 minutes complaining about the error message.