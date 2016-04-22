We might know Yahoo’s fate in a month

Bloomberg’s Alex Sherman reports that more then 10 companies have submitted bids for the venerable web behemoth, ranging from $4 billion to $8 billion. According to Sherman’s sources, Yahoo wants to quickly winnow the field down to a smaller number of serious suitors, and believes that it may be able to nail down a deal within a month. Of course, this is Yahoo we’re talking about—and given the long-standing tendency of its best-laid plans to go awry, I wouldn’t be startled if there are plenty more twists and turns to come.