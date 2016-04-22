Yet another reminder that online services ain’t nohow permanent

Back in 2011, Bitcasa—which invented a highly-efficient online storage technology—made news by offering unlimited-capacity accounts for only $10 a month. A year later, it increased its prices by 10X. The next year, it did away with “infinite” storage plans.
And now, as VentureBeat‘s Jordan Novet reports, Bitcasa has decided to focus on tools for web developers. It’s getting out of consumer storage altogether and giving its customers a month to move their files elsewhere. For those folks, it’s a shame; for the rest of us, it’s the latest evidence of how dangerous it is to depend on any web service as if it were a permanent fact of life.