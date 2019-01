It’s been weeks since somebody–not Apple–successfully hacked into the iPhone of Syed Farook, but we still don’t know who, or how much they were paid.

The common thinking is that it was a group of anonymous “gray hats”—that is, security pros operating in the gray area between legit research and criminal hacking.

But security industry sources say the mysterious helper might yet be Cellebrite, the Israeli security company originally thought to have cracked the phone.

Read the full story here.