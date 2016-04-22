advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Coinbase CEO: Reports Of bitcoin’s death have been greatly exaggerated

By David Holmes1 minute Read

In an interview with the Mercury News, Brian Armstrong, CEO of the bitcoin wallet and exchange platform Coinbase explains that the reports of bitcoin’s death—to paraphrase Mark Twain—have been greatly exaggerated. Moreover, Armstrong says the cryptocurrency’s volatility has decreased substantially since the Wild West days of 2013 and 2014.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life