Siri is becoming the Apple whisperer

Last week, the first notice anyone got of the dates for Apple’s WWDC developer confab was by asking Siri. I’m still not sure whether Apple planned it that way or not. But as Six Colors‘ Dan Moren points out, Siri is now helping to promote Liam, Apple’s iPhone-recycling robot.
Because Apple’s voice-powered assistant has a conversational interface, everything it’s capable of doing is, in a sense, an Easter egg—something you can discover only through experimentation. As both of these tidbits prove, people do, in fact, perform the necessary experimentation to make these discoveries. Which makes Siri a powerful, playful way for Apple to disseminate information.