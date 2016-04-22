Curt Schilling, recently fired from ESPN, takes to Twitter

For many, the question isn’t why did ESPN fire him—but why did it take the company so long? Schilling may be very good at throwing baseballs at people—so good that in 2004 he famously helped the Boston Red Sox break “The Curse of the Bambino” for their first World Series win in almost a century. But he also has a history of sending “un-PC” (read: racist/transphobic) tweets and Facebook updates. His disgustingly hateful response this week to North Carolina’s controversial anti-transgender law was the last straw.
For Schilling’s part, he doesn’t appear to be using his Twitter feed (@gehrig38) to express much in the way of contrition. (Also what kind of baseball player names his Twitter handle after Lou Gehrig? Humble much?) Here, for example, is one of his recent retweets:
Disney owns @espn
" I .. believe in … right of man to exercise his faith & thoughts as he chooses."https://t.co/xozpXIH3Io
— Michael Hagen (@MichaelHagen2) April 22, 2016
Stay classy, Curt.