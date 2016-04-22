Curt Schilling, recently fired from ESPN, takes to Twitter

For many, the question isn’t why did ESPN fire him—but why did it take the company so long? Schilling may be very good at throwing baseballs at people—so good that in 2004 he famously helped the Boston Red Sox break “The Curse of the Bambino” for their first World Series win in almost a century. But he also has a history of sending “un-PC” (read: racist/transphobic) tweets and Facebook updates. His disgustingly hateful response this week to North Carolina’s controversial anti-transgender law was the last straw.