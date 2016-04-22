Does personality or trustworthiness matter in the presidential election?

Presidential frontrunners Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have been heavily scrutinized for honesty, character, and experience. As the months wear on, Americans are changing their minds about the candidates, according to Washington Post polls .

“People don’t like Trump’s personality, but they also don’t have a lot of confidence in his character,” the Post reports.

But that may not make much of a difference come November. Studies show we are used to not trusting leadership. As many as a third of 33,000 employees surveyed globally say they don’t trust their employer.