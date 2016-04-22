advertisement
Microsoft and Google have each other’s backs against EU regulators

By David Holmes1 minute Read

“Microsoft has agreed to withdraw its regulatory complaints against Google,” the company told Re/Code, and apparently the feeling is mutual. Specifically, Microsoft says it won’t take a position on European Union regulators’ claims that Google’s been abusing its position in its Android and search markets—a smart move considering Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has all but abandoned his company’s own increasingly irrelevant OS.

