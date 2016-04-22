advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Is the Apple-China love fest coming to a close?

By David Holmes1 minute Read

The New York Times reports that China has shut down iBooks and iTunes Movies, despite a relatively amicable relationship between the two giants. China is Apple’s second-largest market following the United States, and the country also recently allowed the company to launch Apple Pay, its mobile payments service there. Fast Company‘s Apple expert Mark Sullivan will have more on this today… 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life