How Facebook political ads really work

Just how well does Facebook targeting work? According to a Re/code report , the Keep the Promise super PAC used the social network to drum up support for Senator Ted Cruz in the run up to Super Tuesday.

Facebook won’t reveal actual data on that campaign, which featured the candidate lambasting the media and shaking hands on the trail. Erik Hawkins, who oversees Facebook’s political ad sales, told Re/Code that polls taken before and after the ads ran showed an increase in support for Senator Cruz, who went on to win the GOP primary in Texas.

Ads are big business for Facebook and election season is boosting already-robust revenues. Citi Research estimates that Facebook will share about 85% of $1.1 billion in political ad revenue with Google.