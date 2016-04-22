A Tokyo cat café is being shut down

The Neko no Te café is closing shop after health inspectors found that many of its cats were sick . The café had previously been warned that it wasn’t meeting hygiene standards and had started to smell.

Since its feline occupants weren’t separated properly, their numbers multiplied quickly—which meant that, by the time the inspectors ordered the café to close, it was packing over 60 cats into about 320 square feet. And more than 40 of those cats were sick and had gone untreated.

Let this be a lesson: Do not open a cat café and allow your cats to copulate unchecked.

Here’s a GIF to lift your spirits: