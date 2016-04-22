Climate change set to disrupt Silicon Valley

The sprawling headquarters of major Silicon Valley companies, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, and Airbnb, may be underwater or surrounded by flooding by the end of this century, The Guardian describes in a report today. Writer Oliver Milman interviewed several scientists and city planners, who painted a bleak picture for these tech campuses. “Even with a small increase, the sea comes into the 101 highway by the Googleplex—whole areas could be screwed up,” said UC Berkeley professor Kristina Hill. “Google and Facebook will have to redo their campuses.”